Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

Ryan Reynolds among 14 people named to Order of British Columbia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2023 1:50 pm
Ryan Reynolds is seen at New York Comic Con, in New York City, Oct. 3, 2019. The Vancouver-born "Deadpool" actor announced plans on Friday for the Group Effort Initiative, which will recruit 10 to 20 trainees from Black, Indigenous and "all other marginalized communities" to work alongside experienced professionals on his next movie. View image in full screen
Ryan Reynolds is seen at New York Comic Con, in New York City, Oct. 3, 2019. The Vancouver-born "Deadpool" actor announced plans on Friday for the Group Effort Initiative, which will recruit 10 to 20 trainees from Black, Indigenous and "all other marginalized communities" to work alongside experienced professionals on his next movie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Luciano
Share

Ryan Reynolds has received his home province’s top honour after being named to the Order of British Columbia.

The “Deadpool” star and mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was among 14 new appointees announced by Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin today.

Other honourees included Susan Giles and Evanna Brennan, longtime outreach nurses working in Vancouver’s Downtown East Side, music talent scout Sam Feldman and conservationist George Riefel.

Ryan Reynolds designs t-shirts for 2023 Terry Fox Run

The province says the Order of BC is intended to recognize residents who have made a significant provincial, national or international impact.

Premier David Eby extended his congratulations to the new order members, describing them all as “superheroes” for their “unique and profound” contributions to the province.

A ceremony for the new appointees will take place in Victoria this fall.

British ColumbiaRyan ReynoldsAwardServicePenny BallemOrder of B.C.order of british columbiaryan reynolds order of b.c.
© 2023 The Canadian Press

