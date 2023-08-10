Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Work underway to restore salmon habitat in North Vancouver’s Lynn Creek

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 10:14 pm
Crews place logs in North Vancouver's Lynn Creek on Thursday. View image in full screen
Crews place logs in North Vancouver's Lynn Creek on Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Volunteers with a B.C. conservation group have begun work aimed at giving young salmon in North Vancouver’s Lynn Creek a helping hand.

Heavy equipment was on site Thursday for work to help restore about 150 metres of off-channel habitat critical for salmon spawning.

The idea is to make log jams that create protective pools in the sides of the river with the right size of gravel necessary for juvenile fish to thrive, North Shore Streamkeepers director Glen Parker explained.

Click to play video: 'Government plans to dredge gravel from Vedder River called ‘devastating’ for returning salmon'
Government plans to dredge gravel from Vedder River called ‘devastating’ for returning salmon

“Salmon like cooler water rather than warmer water, so it’s shaded, fed by cool water, lots of bugs. All those kind of things that salmon need as juveniles to grow,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The eggs have to kind of live in the crevices between the rocks and the baby salmon have to be able to swim out of the crevices in the rocks.”

The Streamkeepers did similar work in 2018, which proved effective for salmon spawning and rearing. However, since then the river’s natural evolution has blocked waterflow to the side channel.

That’s led to salmon fry getting trapped in their rearing pools during summer when water is low, and needing rescue when temperatures rise.

Click to play video: 'Renewed protection for B.C. wild salmon'
Renewed protection for B.C. wild salmon

Parker said the work the group is conducting won’t have a huge effect on overall salmon populations, but that it does have an important impact on the public’s relationship with the fish who hold a critical role in the ecosystem.

Trending Now

“We’re in an urban environment, and how many places can people walk and look down and see salmon?” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Its value isn’t in the numbers, it’s in the education and the connection that people get to the salmon.”

To help complete the project, the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation donated more than 70 boulders, while the cities of Chilliwack and Vancouver donated 100 logs.

More on Science and Tech
North VancouverSalmonNorth Shorewild salmonSalmon SpawningSalmon Habitatlynn creekhabitat restorationrewildingsalmon habitiat restoration
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices