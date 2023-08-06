Thousands celebrate Miri-Piri parade on Surrey streets

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people filled the streets in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey Sunday morning for the annual Miri-Piri parade.

The event started at 8 a.m. near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara and is expected to last into the evening.

Throughout the day vegetarian food will be served by families along the parade route throughout Newton and within the gurdwara.

Miri Piri is a religious observance practiced by Sikhs related to two kirpans, symbolizing worldly, materialist and political power, and spiritual authority.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as there are a number of road closures for the parade.

Signs were seen being held by marchers, regarding the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey.

The signs said Nijjar was assassinated and calls for justice regarding his death.

Nijjar, 45, was shot and killed in the gurdwara parking lot in the evening on June 18. Police said two masked suspects were involved in the shooting fled the scene on foot.

The suspects reportedly escaped through Cougar Creek Park to a waiting getaway vehicle.

Police are still asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

