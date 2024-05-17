Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

94-year-old B.C. man honoured for role in Polish underground during WW2

A 94-year-old B.C. man, who served in the Polish underground, is being honoured for his heroics during World War II.

It wasn’t an average afternoon get-together at a Coquitlam couple’s apartment.

During a recent trip to Vancouver, Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country’s first lady visited George Piros.

Piros was just 13 when he joined the Polish resistance during the Nazi occupation. He risked his life as a courier, delivering resistance papers around Warsaw.

Hello Kitty opens first Canadian café in Vancouver

The new Hello Kitty Café opens to the public on Friday and will be the first of its kind in Canada.

B.C. father and son team up for Peking to Paris car rally

That editorial gave birth to what’s now known as the Peking (now Beijing) to Paris Automotive Challenge, a vintage endurance rally that despite being more than 100 years old has only been run seven times.

Now, after years of planning and thousands spent on automotive investment, a Kelowna father and son are headed to Bejing to attempt the storied rally in their vintage British car.

Vancouver Canucks win Game 5 against Oilers with third-period goal

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in Thursday night’s Game 5, bringing the team just one victory away from advancing to the Western Conference finals in the NHL playoffs.

Canucks forward J.T. Miller scored the game-winning goal with just 31.9 seconds left in the third period.

Carson Soucy and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored goals for the Canucks earlier in the game.

Thursday’s win for Vancouver brings the series to 3-2. The Edmonton Oilers are facing elimination in Game 6 on Saturday, which will be in Edmonton.

The puck drops for Game 6 at 5 p.m. PT.

‘Amazing’: Fort Nelson evacuee grateful for Fort St. John community

A low-pressure system moving into northern British Columbia is expected to dampen wildfire activity that has forced several thousand people to leave their homes in and around Fort Nelson, the BC Wildfire Service says.

Fire officials said Wednesday that cooler temperatures in the low teens along with higher humidity should reduce the likelihood of intense fire activity.

There’s also potential for light rain, which would further lower the risk of the fire spreading closer to the town of about 4,700 residents who were put under an evacuation order on Friday.

They include Diane Ens whose home is on one of the first streets evacuated before the whole town was told to get out.