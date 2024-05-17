Menu

Video link
Headline link
Trending

Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 4:22 pm
3 min read
Hello Kitty makes an appearance at a media preview for the first Canadian café bearing her name in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Hello Kitty makes an appearance at a media preview for the first Canadian café bearing her name in Vancouver. Global News
Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

94-year-old B.C. man honoured for role in Polish underground during WW2

A 94-year-old B.C. man, who served in the Polish underground, is being honoured for his heroics during World War II.

It wasn’t an average afternoon get-together at a Coquitlam couple’s apartment.

During a recent trip to Vancouver, Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country’s first lady visited George Piros.

Piros was just 13 when he joined the Polish resistance during the Nazi occupation. He risked his life as a courier, delivering resistance papers around Warsaw.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Polish war resistor honoured'
This is BC: Polish war resistor honoured

Hello Kitty opens first Canadian café in Vancouver

One of the world’s most beloved pop culture icons has arrived in Vancouver, where she’s being celebrated at a new café and retail outlet.

The new Hello Kitty Café opens to the public on Friday and will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s first Hello Kitty Café prepares to open in Vancouver'
Canada’s first Hello Kitty Café prepares to open in Vancouver

B.C. father and son team up for Peking to Paris car rally

In 1907, the editor of a French newspaper issued a challenge to prove that the newly invented automobile was a viable form of transportation by driving one from China to France.

That editorial gave birth to what’s now known as the Peking (now Beijing) to Paris Automotive Challenge, a vintage endurance rally that despite being more than 100 years old has only been run seven times.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Now, after years of planning and thousands spent on automotive investment, a Kelowna father and son are headed to Bejing to attempt the storied rally in their vintage British car.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Father and son drive Peking to Paris'
This is BC: Father and son drive Peking to Paris
Vancouver Canucks win Game 5 against Oilers with third-period goal

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in Thursday night’s Game 5, bringing the team just one victory away from advancing to the Western Conference finals in the NHL playoffs.

Canucks forward J.T. Miller scored the game-winning goal with just 31.9 seconds left in the third period.

Carson Soucy and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored goals for the Canucks earlier in the game.

Thursday’s win for Vancouver brings the series to 3-2. The Edmonton Oilers are facing elimination in Game 6 on Saturday, which will be in Edmonton.

The puck drops for Game 6 at 5 p.m. PT.

Click to play video: 'Canucks defeat Oilers in Game 5 playoff'
Canucks defeat Oilers in Game 5 playoff

‘Amazing’: Fort Nelson evacuee grateful for Fort St. John community

A low-pressure system moving into northern British Columbia is expected to dampen wildfire activity that has forced several thousand people to leave their homes in and around Fort Nelson, the BC Wildfire Service says.

Fire officials said Wednesday that cooler temperatures in the low teens along with higher humidity should reduce the likelihood of intense fire activity.

There’s also potential for light rain, which would further lower the risk of the fire spreading closer to the town of about 4,700 residents who were put under an evacuation order on Friday.

They include Diane Ens whose home is on one of the first streets evacuated before the whole town was told to get out.

Click to play video: 'Cooler temps, rain helping fend off wildfires in Western Canada'
Cooler temps, rain helping fend off wildfires in Western Canada
