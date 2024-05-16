Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Vancouver Canucks to host Edmonton Oilers in pivotal Game 5

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, tie series'
Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, tie series
RELATED VIDEO: Disappointment for Vancouver Canucks fans Tuesday night as the Edmonton Oilers won Game 4. As Cassidy Mosconi reports, the series is now tied
The Vancouver Canucks will be hosting the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night for Game 5 of their best-of-seven second-round series.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena.

The series has been an emotional roller coaster so far with each team taking a split on the road.

Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet was not impressed with some of his players, calling some “passengers” for their effort in Game 4.

Tocchet said on Wednesday all eyes need to be looking forward and Game 5 is a new opportunity to bury some of the past narratives.

“(It’s) a new game … you can be a hero. Not just saying this about Petey, it can be anybody,” he said. “Anybody that plays well and we win, usually you don’t think about previous games.”

Click to play video: 'Dave Babych talks about the Canucks playoffs'
Dave Babych talks about the Canucks playoffs

Edmonton most recently tied the series at 2-2 with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 at home.

Both teams have also kept it close, with neither side winning by more than one goal and Game 2 having gone to overtime.

Now needing just two wins in the next three games, both teams will look to unlock some offence to pull away their way to a trip to the Western Conference finals.

Trending Now

Canucks forward Elias Petterrson has not performed the way the team, and himself, have hoped for so far. He spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“(Rick) sent a message to the group that we all need to be better,” he said. “And, obviously myself, I know I can be better. I am trying out there, might not be going the best way right now but I am trying to win.”

Tocchet has mentioned possibly changing the lineup for Game 5 but has not made any official announcements so far.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Canucks playoff boost restaurant revenues'
BIV: Canucks playoff boost restaurant revenues

— With files from Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

