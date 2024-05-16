Vancouver Canucks to host Edmonton Oilers in pivotal Game 5

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks will be hosting the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night for Game 5 of their best-of-seven second-round series.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena.

The series has been an emotional roller coaster so far with each team taking a split on the road.

Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet was not impressed with some of his players, calling some “passengers” for their effort in Game 4.

Tocchet said on Wednesday all eyes need to be looking forward and Game 5 is a new opportunity to bury some of the past narratives.

“(It’s) a new game … you can be a hero. Not just saying this about Petey, it can be anybody,” he said. “Anybody that plays well and we win, usually you don’t think about previous games.”

Edmonton most recently tied the series at 2-2 with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 at home.

Both teams have also kept it close, with neither side winning by more than one goal and Game 2 having gone to overtime.

Now needing just two wins in the next three games, both teams will look to unlock some offence to pull away their way to a trip to the Western Conference finals.

Canucks forward Elias Petterrson has not performed the way the team, and himself, have hoped for so far. He spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“(Rick) sent a message to the group that we all need to be better,” he said. “And, obviously myself, I know I can be better. I am trying out there, might not be going the best way right now but I am trying to win.”

Tocchet has mentioned possibly changing the lineup for Game 5 but has not made any official announcements so far.

— With files from Canadian Press