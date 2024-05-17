Playland opens for the season this weekend but new coaster not ready yet

See more sharing options

B.C.’s largest amusement park is finally opening its gates for the season.

Playland opens on Saturday and will remain open on select days in May and June

All the classic thrills are returning but the new Thundervolt Roller Coaster will not be open until July.

The $9-million roller-coaster will reside in the old Corkscrew Coaster location.

“This coaster will be the fastest of its kind in North America,” Shelley Frost, PNE’s president and chief executive director, said in 2022.

“It will have over 1,200 feet of track and it will rise and drop from more than six storeys in the air.”

0:34 PNE wants you to name new Playland roller-coaster

Anyone who pre-purchased tickets for this weekend will also get a free pass to the Pacific National Exhibition in August.