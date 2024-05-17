Menu

Canada

Playland opens for the season this weekend but new coaster not ready yet

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'PNE’s Wooden Rollercoaster celebrates 65 years of ups and downs'
PNE’s Wooden Rollercoaster celebrates 65 years of ups and downs
The Wooden Rollercoaster, long considered Playland's star attraction, is celebrating its 65th birthday. As Catherine Urquhart reports, recent restoration work means the coaster will be around to entertain thrill-seekers for generations to come. – Aug 2, 2023
B.C.’s largest amusement park is finally opening its gates for the season.

Playland opens on Saturday and will remain open on select days in May and June

All the classic thrills are returning but the new Thundervolt Roller Coaster will not be open until July.

The $9-million roller-coaster will reside in the old Corkscrew Coaster location.

“This coaster will be the fastest of its kind in North America,” Shelley Frost, PNE’s president and chief executive director, said in 2022.

“It will have over 1,200 feet of track and it will rise and drop from more than six storeys in the air.”

Click to play video: 'PNE wants you to name new Playland roller-coaster'
PNE wants you to name new Playland roller-coaster
Anyone who pre-purchased tickets for this weekend will also get a free pass to the Pacific National Exhibition in August.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

