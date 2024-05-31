Menu

Weather

Parts of B.C.’s South Coast could get a heavy soaking Sunday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 9:17 pm
1 min read
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain are seen through a cafe window covered with rain and steam in Vancouver, B.C., on March 11, 2017. View image in full screen
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain are seen through a cafe window covered with rain and steam in Vancouver, B.C., on March 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
People living on British Columbia’s South Coast are being warned to brace for a potential soaking on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the region, with rainfall totals of up to 50 mm possible in some areas.

The alert covers the North Shore, northeastern parts of Metro Vancouver including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, the western Fraser Valley including Abbotsford and Howe Sound.

“A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will reach the South Coast Sunday morning bringing heavy rain to the aforementioned regions,” Environment” Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The rain will begin Sunday morning and will intensify late Sunday afternoon.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The agency is warning people to be alert for possible flash floods or water pooling on roads.

The heavy rain is forecast to ease on Monday.

