Parts of B.C.’s South Coast could get a heavy soaking Sunday

People living on British Columbia’s South Coast are being warned to brace for a potential soaking on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the region, with rainfall totals of up to 50 mm possible in some areas.

The alert covers the North Shore, northeastern parts of Metro Vancouver including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, the western Fraser Valley including Abbotsford and Howe Sound.

“A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will reach the South Coast Sunday morning bringing heavy rain to the aforementioned regions,” Environment” Canada said.

“The rain will begin Sunday morning and will intensify late Sunday afternoon.”

The agency is warning people to be alert for possible flash floods or water pooling on roads.

The heavy rain is forecast to ease on Monday.