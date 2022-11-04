Menu

Canada

PNE announces new $9-million roller-coaster investment for 2024

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 3:28 pm
PNE and Playland have announced a new $9-million roller-coaster for the amusement park. View image in full screen
PNE and Playland have announced a new $9-million roller-coaster for the amusement park. Zamperla

The amusement park in Vancouver will be getting a brand new attraction that officials say will be the first of its kind in North America.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), along with the owners of Playland, announced Friday a $9-million investment into a new roller-coaster.

Read more: Attendance at PNE 2022 about 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, organizer says

“This coaster will be the fastest of its kind in North America,” said Shelley Frost, PNE’s president and chief executive director.

“It will have over 1,200 feet of track and it will rise and drop from more than six storeys in the air.”

The new ride will reside in the old Corkscrew Coaster location, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“Featuring an opening tunnel, 18 metre first drop, airtime hills, helices and sweeping turns, (it will) make the experience unlike anything else in the country,” PNE staff said.

Read more: Thousands attend opening day at Vancouver’s PNE Fair

It is being designed and built by Zamperla in Italy. Zamperla is known worldwide for its rides, according to PNE officials.

“We are thrilled to be providing Canada’s fastest launch coaster to Playland at the Pacific National Exhibition,” said Zamperla CEO Antonio Zamperla.

“Playland and Zamperla have a long partnership and their team started discussions with us over a year ago about their long-term planning and helping them grow the park’s offerings.”

Zamperla recently designed and built Playland’s new ride, Skybender.

At this point, the new ride has yet to be named but is expected to be finished for the 2024 season.

Click to play video: 'A mini-history of the mini-donuts at the PNE Fair'
A mini-history of the mini-donuts at the PNE Fair
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

