Fire

More rain near Fort Nelson helps B.C. fire crews

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooler temps, rain helping fend off wildfires in Western Canada'
Cooler temps, rain helping fend off wildfires in Western Canada
Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, as major wildfires continue to burn near Fort Nelson, B.C., and Fort McMurray Alta. As Heather Yourex-West explains, while cooler temperatures and rain in some areas are helping firefighters fend off the flames, the situation for these communities remains volatile.
A rainy Thursday in and around Fort Nelson, B.C., was exactly what fire crews were looking for.

In a video released Thursday night by the B.C. Wildfire Service, fire behaviour specialist for the Parker Lake and Patry Creek blazes Evan Peck said recent rain was much needed and made for excellent conditions for fire suppression crews.

Click to play video: 'Rain and cooler temperatures helps northern B.C. fire fight'
Rain and cooler temperatures helps northern B.C. fire fight

While more rain is forecast in the coming days, Peck says there’s not been nearly enough precipitation yet to overcome long-term drought conditions in northeast British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews continue to battle the Parker Lake and Patry Creek blazes, both of which are threatening Fort Nelson and are classified as out of control.

To date, the Parker Lake wildfire burning two kilometres west of town has forced thousands to evacuate and is holding steady at 123 square kilometres in size.

The Patry Creek wildfire is much larger, with the latest data from the B.C. Wildfire Service on Friday morning indicating that the fire burning 25 kilometres north of Fort Nelson had swelled to 718 square kilometres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

