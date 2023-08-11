Menu

Share

Canada

Trenton, Ont. man brings home $1M in Lotto Max draw

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 2:51 pm
Vincent Zapora of Trenton won $1 million in a Lotto Max draw.
Vincent Zapora of Trenton won $1 million in a Lotto Max draw. OLG
A Trenton man has had a big windfall in OLG’s Lotto Max draw.

Vincent Zapora won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the July 21 draw.

Zapora said it feels like a “weight has been lifted off” his family’s shoulders.

The 37-year-old, who is in the process of buying a house, originally told his wife he wouldn’t “splurge on a lottery ticket” but the $70-million jackpot sign was flashing while he was filling his gas tank, and he couldn’t resist.

Plans for the cash include travel and investing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire gas bar in Trenton.

Lotto MaxQuinte WestTrenton$1 millionMax MillionsLotto Max winlotto max win Trenton
