Trenton, Ont. man brings home $1M in Lotto Max draw

A Trenton man has had a big windfall in OLG’s Lotto Max draw.
Vincent Zapora won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the July 21 draw.
Zapora said it feels like a “weight has been lifted off” his family’s shoulders.
The 37-year-old, who is in the process of buying a house, originally told his wife he wouldn’t “splurge on a lottery ticket” but the $70-million jackpot sign was flashing while he was filling his gas tank, and he couldn’t resist.
Trending Now
Plans for the cash include travel and investing.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire gas bar in Trenton.
More on Canada
- Canada ‘absolutely’ can’t build more houses without more immigrants, minister says
- Homeless people allegedly being shipped to London, Ont. draws ire of deputy mayor
- Listeria in ice cream? Why some frozen desserts are being recalled in Canada
- Canada’s rental market facing ‘perfect storm’ as prices hit new high in July: report
Comments