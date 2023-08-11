Trenton, Ont. man brings home $1M in Lotto Max draw

See more sharing options

A Trenton man has had a big windfall in OLG’s Lotto Max draw.

Vincent Zapora won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the July 21 draw.

Zapora said it feels like a “weight has been lifted off” his family’s shoulders.

The 37-year-old, who is in the process of buying a house, originally told his wife he wouldn’t “splurge on a lottery ticket” but the $70-million jackpot sign was flashing while he was filling his gas tank, and he couldn’t resist.

Plans for the cash include travel and investing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire gas bar in Trenton.