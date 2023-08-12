One winning ticket sold for Friday’s $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

See more sharing options

TORONTO — Someone in Ontario is waking up $55 million richer.

A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

An Ontario ticket holder will also claim one of four available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 15 will be an estimated $13 million.