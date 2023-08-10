‘Winner, gagnant!’: Ontario lottery winning music remixed by Loud Luxury, Preston Pablo

Send this page to someone via email

It is a familiar sound to many Ontarians: after they get a winning lottery ticket checked, they hear a number of electronic chimes followed by a woman saying “winner … gagnant” in a very robotic, subdued tone.

While her subdued response does not correspond with the joy of cashing a winning ticket, a pair of Ontario artists have remixed the “win” tone, adding an electronica flavour.

JUNO Award-winning artists Loud Luxury and Preston Pablo have teamed up to update the sound which has been heard after 180 million wins per year over the past 10 years, according to OLG.

The new song was teased at the Veld Music Festival at Downsview Park last weekend and can be heard on the olg.ca website.

“We had such a blast collaborating with OLG and Preston Pablo to create the Loud Luxury take on this sound,” Loud Luxury said.

“Growing up in Ontario, it’s impossible not to know the iconic Winner! Gagnant! win tone, so we hope our 2023 version brings people the same energy and joy.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of the original winning chimes people have been hearing after a win.