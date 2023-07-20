Trent Lakes woman who played same lottery numbers for a decade lands $89K prize

Send this page to someone via email

For nearly a decade a woman in Trent Lakes, Ont., relied on the same lottery numbers — and her patience and consistency paid off this month.

According to the OLG, Adela Caschera claimed a second-place prize of $82,911.10 in the July 7 Lotto Max draw. The 67-year-old mother of three says she has been playing the lottery for over 30 years and for the past decade, has relied on choosing the same numbers for her Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 tickets.

“I’ve been playing the same set of numbers for nearly 10 years — those were the numbers I won on,” she said on Tuesday at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Foodland on Buckhorn Road in the village of Buckhorn, north of Peterborough.

The retiree discovered her win after checking the ticket online.

Story continues below advertisement

“I shouted to my husband and told him the news,” she said. “He was so excited for me. I had to step out and process the win.”

Caschera said she plans to use the winnings to manage her finances and share with her children.

“I don’t even know how to explain this feeling,” she said. “I’m so thankful and happy I won.”