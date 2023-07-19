Menu

Economy

Gaming revenue for Peterborough surpasses $10M since casino opening: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 12:55 pm
Since Shorelines Casino Peterborough in the city's west end opened in October 2018, the city has received $10,194,294 in gaming revenue, according to the OLG. View image in full screen
Since Shorelines Casino Peterborough in the city's west end opened in October 2018, the city has received $10,194,294 in gaming revenue, according to the OLG. File
Gaming revenue payments to the City of Peterborough have surpassed $10 million since the opening of Shorelines Casino Peterborough nearly five years ago.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announced a first-quarter payment (April 1 to June 30) of $789,929 to the city for hosting the casino. Comparatively, in 2022 the first-quarter payment to the city was $719,390.

Since Shorelines Casino Peterborough in the city’s west end opened in October 2018, the city has received $10,194,294 in gaming revenue, according to the OLG.

This year’s first-quarter payment is also up from the fourth-quarter payment of over $716,000 issued in April, which encompasses Jan. 1 to March 31.

Cavan Monaghan Township

The OLG also reported Wednesday that neighbouring Cavan Monaghan Township received a first-quarter payment of $85,424 for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville, south of Peterborough.

Since the gaming site opened in November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received $61,459,261, the OLG reports.

The payment is down from the over $109,000 issued during the first quarter a year ago. The fourth-quarter payment issued in April 2023 was over $78,000.

Great Canadian Gaming owns both the Peterborough and Fraserville sites.

Trending Now

The OLG says payments to host communities are based on a formula “consistently” applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

“Host communities support important community programs and services and strengthen their local infrastructure with these gaming revenues,” stated Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s minister of finance. “These financial supports help fund the vital programs and services that residents can depend on for their future.”

The OLG says since 1994, host communities have received more than $2 billion in non-taxing game revenue.

OlgCity of PeterboroughGamblingOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationCavan Monaghan TownshipFraservilleShorelines Casino PeterboroughGaming revenueShoreline Slots at Kawartha Downscasino revenue
