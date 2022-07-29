OLG issues first-quarter gaming revenue payments for Peterborough and Cavan Monaghan Township

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough received more than $719,000 and Cavan Monaghan Township received over $109,000 as part of first-quarter payments of gaming revenue, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announced Friday.

The payments, which encompass revenue from April 1 to June 30, are for the city hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough and the township hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. owns both Shorelines Casino Peterborough and Shoreline Slots at Kawartha Downs.

The city’s full payment was $719,390. Since October 2018, when the casino opened, the city has received $7,189,455 in non-tax gaming revenue, the OLG says.

The township’s payment was $109,068, the OLG reports. Since November 1999, the township has received $61,096,931 in non-tax gaming revenue.

Payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement, which determines the amount of funding that municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility.

The OLG says since 1994, host communities across the province have received more than $1.86 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.