4th-quarter gaming revenue up for Peterborough, dips for Cavan Monaghan Twp.

Fourth-quarter gaming revenue payment for the City of Peterborough saw a slight increase compared to the previous quarter, according to data released by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. on Wednesday.

For the fourth quarter (Jan. 1 to March 31), the City of Peterborough received $716,378 for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

That’s up from the $707,495 the city received during the third quarter (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022).

During the OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), Peterborough has received $2,934,300. S

Since the gaming site opened in October 2018, the city has received $9,404,365 in non-tax gaming revenue, the OLG reports.

Cavan Monaghan Township

The OLG also reports neighbouring Cavan Monaghan Township received a fourth-quarter payment of $78,447 for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville, south of Peterborough.

That payment is down from the $85,880 the township received during the third quarter.

For the fiscal year, the township has received $385,974. Since the gaming site opened in November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received $61,373,837.

Great Canadian Gaming owns both sites.

Payments are made under a formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement, which determines the amount of funding that municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility.

The OLG says that since 1994, host communities across the province have received more than $2 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.

“OLG’s Municipal Contribution Agreement payments are building strong communities where people and families can enjoy a high quality of life,” stated Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s Minister of Finance. “These revenues help support local program and critical infrastructure, making a real difference for gaming host municipalities.”