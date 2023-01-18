OLG makes third-quarter gaming revenue payments to Peterborough, Cavan Monaghan Township

Send this page to someone via email

Third-quarter gaming revenue payments in the Peterborough area saw slight decreases from the previous quarters, according to data released by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. on Wednesday.

For the third quarter ended Dec. 31, OLG says the City of Peterborough received $707,495 for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

That payment is down from the Sept. 30 second-quarter payment of $791,037 and from the June 30 first-quarter payment of $719,930.

To date in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the city has received $2,217,922.

The OLG reports that since the casino opened in October 2018, the city has received $8,687,987 in non-tax gaming revenue.

Cavan Monaghan Township

The OLG also reports Cavan Monaghan Township received a third-quarter payment of $85,880 for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville.

That payment is down from $112,579 in the second quarter and $109,068 in the first quarter.

Over the fiscal year, the township has received $307,572 in gaming revenue, the OLG reports.

Since the casino opened in November 1999, the township has received $61,295,390 in gaming revenue.

Great Canadian Gaming owns both gaming sites.

Payments are made under a formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement, which determines the amount of funding that municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility.

The OLG says that since 1994, host communities across the province have received more than $1.93 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.

“Payments through OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreement provide host gaming communities with the support they need to fund programs and critical infrastructure to improve the lives of residents and families,” stated Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “With these revenues, municipalities are able to build better communities with more opportunities to live and work.”