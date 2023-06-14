Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kawartha Lakes woman unknowingly carried winning $1M lottery ticket in purse for months

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 1:29 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes resident Karen Redmond won $1 million on an Encore lottery ticket. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes resident Karen Redmond won $1 million on an Encore lottery ticket. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman was carrying a winning $1 million lottery ticket in her purse for a couple of months before realizing she had won.

According to the OLG, Karen Redmond of Cameron, north of Lindsay, Ont., claimed a $1 million prize after her ticket matched all seven numbers in the Encore draw as part of the March 31 Lotto Max draw. The Encore ticket is a $1 add-on to a lottery ticket.

However, that ticket, which bought at Shoppers Drug Mart on Kent Street in Lindsay, was in her purse for a couple of months before she checked it.

“I was having a yard sale when I took a break to check it,” she said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “When I realized I won, I gave away the rest of the items in my yard sale.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 70-year-old grandmother validated her ticket at the store and the machine shut down.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “There were a lot of happy tears that day.”

Redmond, who plays the lottery twice a month, returned home to share the news with her partner.

“He said, ‘Are you for real?’ We had to sit down because we were in shock,” she said. “My family and friends couldn’t be happier for me.”

Trending Now

With her winnings, she plans to go on vacation and share her winnings with her children and grandchildren.

“I’ve been excited and sleepless,” she said. “I’m still on cloud nine.”

Click to play video: '18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG'
18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesOlgLottery WinnerEncorewinning ticketCameronEncore winnercameron ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content