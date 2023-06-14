Kawartha Lakes woman unknowingly carried winning $1M lottery ticket in purse for months

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman was carrying a winning $1 million lottery ticket in her purse for a couple of months before realizing she had won.

According to the OLG, Karen Redmond of Cameron, north of Lindsay, Ont., claimed a $1 million prize after her ticket matched all seven numbers in the Encore draw as part of the March 31 Lotto Max draw. The Encore ticket is a $1 add-on to a lottery ticket.

However, that ticket, which bought at Shoppers Drug Mart on Kent Street in Lindsay, was in her purse for a couple of months before she checked it.

“I was having a yard sale when I took a break to check it,” she said at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “When I realized I won, I gave away the rest of the items in my yard sale.”

The 70-year-old grandmother validated her ticket at the store and the machine shut down.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “There were a lot of happy tears that day.”

Redmond, who plays the lottery twice a month, returned home to share the news with her partner.

“He said, ‘Are you for real?’ We had to sit down because we were in shock,” she said. “My family and friends couldn’t be happier for me.”

With her winnings, she plans to go on vacation and share her winnings with her children and grandchildren.

“I’ve been excited and sleepless,” she said. “I’m still on cloud nine.”