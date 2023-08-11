Menu

Fire

Campfire ban lifted in northern B.C. fire regions

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 5:25 pm
File photo of a campfire. View image in full screen
File photo of a campfire. Submitted
Campfire bans that have been in place since wildfire conditions raged out of control in B.C. are being rescinded.

The B.C. Wildfire Service announced that as of noon Friday, the Category 1 Open Burning (campfires) prohibition will be rescinded in the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres. The current prohibition against any Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remains in effect.

“Although fire danger ratings have dropped due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is reminded to still exercise caution,” the wildfire service said in a brief update.

“Avoid having a campfire when it’s windy, choose a proper fire pit or make a ring of rocks at least three metres from trees, shrubs, structures and debris, and do not leave a campfire unattended for any amount of time.”

A campfire is defined as any fire no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide — anything larger  than this is considered a Category 2 fire — and used by any person for recreational purposes or by a First Nation for a ceremonial purpose.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma and B.C.’s Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston expressed serious concerns that an incoming heat wave will greatly impact wildfire and drought conditions across the province.

The heat is expected in the high 20s C  in coastal regions, mid-30s C for B.C.’s South Coast and mid to high 30s C for B.C.’s Interior next week.

While the heat event is not expected to be as extreme as the 2021 heat dome, there are still concerns for British Columbians’ safety, fire risk and drought.

