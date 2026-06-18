Evacuation alert lifted for West Kelowna residents following wildfire

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The evacuation alert for 742 households in West Kelowna’s Casa Loma and Lakeview Heights neighbourhoods, along with the local state of emergency, has now been lifted.

The evacuation alert and an order were issued on Tuesday after a fire broke out at Kalamoir Park in West Kelowna.

In an update on Thursday, the Regional District of Central Okanagan said it was quiet on the fire overnight and no major issues were reported.

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Seven West Kelowna Fire Rescue staff are patrolling the area, focusing on mop-up and hot spots.

BC Wildfire crews have concluded their operations and left.

No homes were lost to the fire, but a pergola was destroyed.

Residents may notice lingering smoke and ongoing movement of firefighting equipment in the area, the regional district said.

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If residents observe fire activity outside of designated or expected areas, report wildfires by calling *5555, or dial 911 for fires within city limits.