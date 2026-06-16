Tactical evacuations underway as wildfire burns in West Kelowna

Tactical evacuations are now underway for the Kalamoir Park Wildfire in the areas of Casa Loma and Lakeview Heights in West Kelowna.
In Lakeview Heights, evacuations are underway for:
- Collens Hill Road
- Lakeview Road
- Lake Ridge Road
- Weatherhill Road
Casa Loma areas:
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- Casa Loma Road
- Benedick Road
- Lucinde Road
- Casa Palmero Road
- Alice Road
- Portions of Campbell Road
See coemergency.ca/map for details.
A muster centre has been opened at Westbank Lions Hall located at 2566 Main Street in West Kelowna to receive evacuees.
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People needing support during an evacuation are encouraged to create a profile online at ESS.gov.bc.ca.
The wildfire broke out on Tuesday morning near Kalamoir Regional Park.
Emergency operations have been activated to support the response.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is eight hectares in size and listed as out of control.
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