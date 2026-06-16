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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 5:16 pm

    Fire crews are out of control??? Who writes these headlines?

  2. Island5861
    June 16, 2026 at 4:24 pm

    Fire Broke out??🤔
    Where are our Water Bombers!!??
    Oh yeah all our taxpayer dollars are being sent to other countries!!

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Fire

Tactical evacuations underway as wildfire burns in West Kelowna

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning in West Kelowna'
Wildfire burning in West Kelowna
A wildfire is burning in West Kelowna on Tuesday. Crews are responding and smoke can be seen in the region near Kalamoir Park.
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Tactical evacuations are now underway for the Kalamoir Park Wildfire in the areas of Casa Loma and Lakeview Heights in West Kelowna.

In Lakeview Heights, evacuations are underway for:

  • Collens Hill Road
  • Lakeview Road
  • Lake Ridge Road
  • Weatherhill Road

Casa Loma areas:

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  • Casa Loma Road
  • Benedick Road
  • Lucinde Road
  • Casa Palmero Road
  • Alice Road
  • Portions of Campbell Road

See coemergency.ca/map for details.

A muster centre has been opened at Westbank Lions Hall located at 2566 Main Street in West Kelowna to receive evacuees.

People needing support during an evacuation are encouraged to create a profile online at ESS.gov.bc.ca.

The wildfire broke out on Tuesday morning near Kalamoir Regional Park.

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Emergency operations have been activated to support the response.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is eight hectares in size and listed as out of control.

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