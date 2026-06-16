Tactical evacuations underway as wildfire burns in West Kelowna

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Tactical evacuations are now underway for the Kalamoir Park Wildfire in the areas of Casa Loma and Lakeview Heights in West Kelowna.

In Lakeview Heights, evacuations are underway for:

Collens Hill Road

Lakeview Road

Lake Ridge Road

Weatherhill Road

Casa Loma areas:

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Casa Loma Road

Benedick Road

Lucinde Road

Casa Palmero Road

Alice Road

Portions of Campbell Road

See coemergency.ca/map for details.

A muster centre has been opened at Westbank Lions Hall located at 2566 Main Street in West Kelowna to receive evacuees.

People needing support during an evacuation are encouraged to create a profile online at ESS.gov.bc.ca.

The wildfire broke out on Tuesday morning near Kalamoir Regional Park.

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Emergency operations have been activated to support the response.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is eight hectares in size and listed as out of control.