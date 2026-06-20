Lytton, B.C., under evacuation alert as wildfire burns nearby

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Residents in the village of Lytton, B.C., have been told to be ready to leave on short notice as an out-of-control wildfire burns nearby.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is about three kilometres south of Lytton.

5:22 BC Auditor General report finds Lytton needed more support from province after 2021 wildfire

It’s estimated to be about one square kilometre in size and is suspected to have been human-caused.

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The wildfire service says the fire is expected to grow because of hot and dry conditions.

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The Lytton First Nation has also issued an evacuation alert for some of its residents.

The village of Lytton was nearly wiped off the map after a devastating wildfire in June 2021 that killed two people.