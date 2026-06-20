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Fire

Lytton, B.C., under evacuation alert as wildfire burns nearby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2026 12:02 am
1 min read
The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is about three kilometres south of Lytton. View image in full screen
The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is about three kilometres south of Lytton. Submitted to Global News
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Residents in the village of Lytton, B.C., have been told to be ready to leave on short notice as an out-of-control wildfire burns nearby.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is about three kilometres south of Lytton.

Click to play video: 'BC Auditor General report finds Lytton needed more support from province after 2021 wildfire'
BC Auditor General report finds Lytton needed more support from province after 2021 wildfire

It’s estimated to be about one square kilometre in size and is suspected to have been human-caused.

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The wildfire service says the fire is expected to grow because of hot and dry conditions.

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The Lytton First Nation has also issued an evacuation alert for some of its residents.

The village of Lytton was nearly wiped off the map after a devastating wildfire in June 2021 that killed two people.

Click to play video: 'Report: Lytton wildfire rebuild lacked framework'
Report: Lytton wildfire rebuild lacked framework

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