Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street and Rutherford Road at around 9:24 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

FATAL MVC

-pedestrian struck and killed Queen/Rutherford #Brampton

-driver remained at scene

-Queen closed Rutherford to Hansen

-avoid the area

C/R 2124 hrs

Occ#PR230258589 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 11, 2023