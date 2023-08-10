Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grouse Grind closing for upgrade work starting Sept. 5

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 5:18 pm
Grouse Grind View image in full screen
Thousands of hiker enjoy the Grouse Grind every year. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you’re a Metro Vancouver fitness fan who loves the Grouse Grind, you’ll want to get your steps in as often as possible in the coming weeks.

The popular North Shore trail is closing early this year so that crews can do upgrade work.

As of Sept. 5, the Grouse Grind will be closed seven days a week, and won’t reopen until work is complete and trail conditions are considered safe.

Click to play video: 'Hikers take on Multi-Grouse Grind Challenge for a good cause'
Hikers take on Multi-Grouse Grind Challenge for a good cause

Metro Vancouver said because of the steep and hazardous terrain and location of the work, it can’t provide any detours that would allow the trail to stay open.

Story continues below advertisement

Work on the trailhead at Grouse Mountain Regional Park will also run from Sept. 5 to Dec. 31. During this time, the trailhead will be closed, and access to the park will be through a secondary trailhead 250 metres to the east.

The work is part of a multi-year $3.5 million project in Grouse Mountain Regional Park, that will see upgrades to the Grouse Grind, BCMC Route and Baden-Powell Trail, along with viewpoints and rest stops.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Blind hikers take on the Grouse Grind'
Blind hikers take on the Grouse Grind

While work on the Grouse Grind is underway, those other trails will remain open via the secondary trailhead.

However Metro Vancouver is advising hikers that while the BCMC Route is of a similar length and elevation as the Grouse Grind it is “maintained at a more rustic standard.”

Anyone taking trail should wear hiking shoes or boots with good ankle support, carry water and a snack and bring a layer to stay warm.

Advertisement
More on BC
Metro VancouverGrouse MountainGrouse GrindGrousebaden powell trailGrouse Grind closedGrouse Mountain Regional ParkGrouse Grind Closuregrouse grind upgradegrouse grind upgradesMCMC Route
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices