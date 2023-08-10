Grouse Grind closing for upgrade work starting Sept. 5

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re a Metro Vancouver fitness fan who loves the Grouse Grind, you’ll want to get your steps in as often as possible in the coming weeks.

The popular North Shore trail is closing early this year so that crews can do upgrade work.

As of Sept. 5, the Grouse Grind will be closed seven days a week, and won’t reopen until work is complete and trail conditions are considered safe.

Metro Vancouver said because of the steep and hazardous terrain and location of the work, it can’t provide any detours that would allow the trail to stay open.

Work on the trailhead at Grouse Mountain Regional Park will also run from Sept. 5 to Dec. 31. During this time, the trailhead will be closed, and access to the park will be through a secondary trailhead 250 metres to the east.

The work is part of a multi-year $3.5 million project in Grouse Mountain Regional Park, that will see upgrades to the Grouse Grind, BCMC Route and Baden-Powell Trail, along with viewpoints and rest stops.

While work on the Grouse Grind is underway, those other trails will remain open via the secondary trailhead.

However Metro Vancouver is advising hikers that while the BCMC Route is of a similar length and elevation as the Grouse Grind it is “maintained at a more rustic standard.”

Anyone taking trail should wear hiking shoes or boots with good ankle support, carry water and a snack and bring a layer to stay warm.