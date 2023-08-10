Video shows dramatic takedowns of York Region carjacking suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Two guns and two stolen vehicles were recovered as officers arrested carjacking suspects in takedowns that were captured on video, York Regional Police say.

Police said in a release that on Saturday just before midnight, officers received a report of an attempted carjacking in the Mistysugar Trail and Thornhill Woods Drive area of Vaughan, just north of Highway 407.

The victim told police that a male suspect had pointed a gun at her and tried to take her car, but the suspect fled when approached by the victim’s husband, the release said.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle wasn’t taken.

Then at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a carjacking in the Fairburn Drive and Highway 7 East area of Markham, which is just east of Woodbine Avenue.

Police said a victim called to report that his Mercedes was stolen at gunpoint by a male suspect.

York police’s Air2 chopper located suspects; officers on the ground arrested one and recovered the stolen Mercedes, police said.

A loaded handgun was also allegedly found near the scene.

Then on Tuesday, “through investigation” officers located a second outstanding suspect in a stolen Jaguar Pace in Toronto.

“With the assistance of Emergency Response Unit, Canine Unit and Air2, the driver and passenger were arrested,” police said.

“As the driver exited the vehicle, a firearm fell from his lap.”

York police released video from their Air2 chopper showing both dramatic takedowns.

An 18-year-old man and a male youth, from Toronto, have been charged with a number of offences including two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, dangerous operation and flight from police.

A second male youth from Toronto has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

“The adult accused was already on bail for unrelated charges and on a firearms prohibition at the time of these offences,” police noted.