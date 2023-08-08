Menu

Crime

Man fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver was as ‘devoted father’ of five

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal stabbing on Granville Street'
Police investigating after fatal stabbing on Granville Street
Vancouver police are investigating the death of a man on the Granville strip overnight. It's just the latest act of violence in the downtown entertainment district. Kristen Robinson has more.
Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation on Vancouver’s Granville Street Friday as a 32-year-old resident of Surrey.

José Kaze was fatally stabbed near the intersection of Granville and Smithe streets around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

Click to play video: 'Murder charge laid after man stabbed outside Vancouver Starbucks dies'
Murder charge laid after man stabbed outside Vancouver Starbucks dies

A GofundMe campaign for Kaze describes him as a “devoted father” and hardworking man “who lost his life in a senseless act of violence.”

“This loving father leaves behind five beautiful young children, all of whom he cherished deeply,” the campaign states.

“He was their rock, their protector, and their provider. His love and dedication to his children knew no bounds, and he had come to Canada in search of better opportunities for his future.”

Visintin said police have not yet made any arrests.

Investigators are asking anyone with video shot in the area between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday morning to contact police at 604-717-2500.

Homicide vancouver police Vancouver crime fatal stabbing Vancouver news Vancouver homicide Vancouver stabbing fatal vancouver stabbing jose kaze
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

