Man fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver was as ‘devoted father’ of five

Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation on Vancouver’s Granville Street Friday as a 32-year-old resident of Surrey.

José Kaze was fatally stabbed near the intersection of Granville and Smithe streets around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

A GofundMe campaign for Kaze describes him as a “devoted father” and hardworking man “who lost his life in a senseless act of violence.”

“This loving father leaves behind five beautiful young children, all of whom he cherished deeply,” the campaign states.

“He was their rock, their protector, and their provider. His love and dedication to his children knew no bounds, and he had come to Canada in search of better opportunities for his future.”

Visintin said police have not yet made any arrests.

Investigators are asking anyone with video shot in the area between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday morning to contact police at 604-717-2500.