Vancouver police investigating serious assault, part of Granville Street closed

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are investigating a serious assault that happened overnight.

Police will not give any other details but said more information should be released Friday.

Vancouver police are on Granville Street and a large area between Nelson Street and Smithe Street is behind police tape.

1:10 Vancouver police investigate fires set in Stanley Park

A number of police officers are on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.