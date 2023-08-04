Vancouver police investigating serious assault, part of Granville Street closed

Vancouver police are investigating a serious assault that happened overnight.
Police will not give any other details but said more information should be released Friday.
Vancouver police are on Granville Street and a large area between Nelson Street and Smithe Street is behind police tape.
A number of police officers are on the scene.
More to come.
