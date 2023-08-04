Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police investigating serious assault, part of Granville Street closed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD investigating serious assault'
VPD investigating serious assault
Vancouver police are investigating a serious assault Friday. Few details are available but police have a section of Granville Street closed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police are investigating a serious assault that happened overnight.

Police will not give any other details but said more information should be released Friday.

Vancouver police are on Granville Street and a large area between Nelson Street and Smithe Street is behind police tape.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate fires set in Stanley Park'
Vancouver police investigate fires set in Stanley Park

A number of police officers are on the scene.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

More on Crime
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDVancouver crimeGranville StreetVancouver assaultGranville Street assaultVancouver serious assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices