Canada

‘Floaty’ recovered, search underway for 2 people on Lake Erie in Norfolk County

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 4:31 pm
A photo of a lake surrounded by greenery on a sunny day. View image in full screen
FILE - Long Lake in Hammonds Plains. Reynold Gregor/Global News
Emergency personnel are searching the waters of Lake Erie in the Norfolk County area for two individuals believed to have been using an inflatable device, or a “floaty,” in the water on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the Norfolk County Detachment and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton “responded to a report” about two people on a floaty in Lake Erie near Erie Boulevard and Beach Avenue in Long Point, Norfolk County. Police have not provided any information about who filed the report or whether the two people appeared to be in distress.

Emergency crews arrived in the area around 11:40 a.m. and less than two hours later, just before 1:30 p.m., they found a white unicorn floaty about 2.4 km, or 1.5 miles, south of the Long Point Provincial Park wildlife area.

“Search efforts for the two individuals believed to be operating the floaty are still underway. At present, no one has been reported as missing or outstanding,” police said shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and OPP said “updates will be provided when new information becomes available.”

