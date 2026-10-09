Workers rescued from Montreal highrise after platform malfunction

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Two people repairing windows are safely on the ground after hanging 14 storeys in the air when their platform malfunctioned.

The Montreal fire department said it received the call around 7:45 a.m. Friday, and crews were dispatched to the scene of a highrise building at 1001 Robert Bourassa Blvd. near de la Gauchetière Street.

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“The platform was stuck and it derailed about three feet,” a spokesperson for the fire department said.

Rescue crews were lowered down from the roof, secured the workers and brought them to safety.

Montreal police were also on scene to secure the area.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

The on-site superintendent said the situation was worrisome and he is glad the workers are safe.

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The investigation has now been handed over to the province’s workplace safety board to determine what caused the malfunction.