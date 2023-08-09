Search called off for 2 people seen on unicorn ‘floaty’ on Lake Erie in Norfolk County

Send this page to someone via email

No missing persons have been located, nor has evidence of missing persons been found after an “extensive” search of Lake Erie, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The search was prompted by someone reporting that two people were on an inflatable device, or “floaty,” about 200 feet from the shore. While they did not appear in distress, police say, the floaty seemed to be moving into deeper waters at a rapid pace.

OPP said Tuesday that the Norfolk County Detachment and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton “responded to a report” about two people on a floaty in Lake Erie near Erie Boulevard and Beach Avenue in Long Point, Norfolk County.

Emergency crews arrived in the area around 11:40 a.m. and less than two hours later, just before 1:30 p.m., they found a white unicorn floaty about 2.4 km, or 1.5 miles, south of the Long Point Provincial Park wildlife area.

“As of this morning, an extensive search of Lake Erie found no missing persons or evidence of missing persons,” Const. Andrew Gamble said Wednesday.

“The OPP has not been notified of any missing or overdue persons in relation to this incident.”

Gamble said police have not identified the two people who were on the floaty and it’s not clear if they are missing or if they just left the floaty in the water and returned to shore.

A spokesperson has also confirmed to Global News that “JRCC assets are back to base and are no longer involved in the search.”