Hamilton Tiger-Cats part ways with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell

Coming off one of their worst offensive halves of football in recent memory, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have parted ways with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell.

Scott Milanovich, who joined the team during the offseason as a senior assistant coach, will take over the play-calling duties for the Ticats (3-5).

“This day is quite difficult,” said Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton’s Head Coach and President of Football Operations. “Tommy is someone I have known since 2013. He is an exceptional man whose work ethic and creativity are second to none. His history with Hamilton as a coordinator and development of quarterbacks is undeniably impressive.”

Thank you for everything, @TommyCondell! 🐯 The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Assistant Head Coach & Offensive Coordinator, Tommy Condell have mutually agreed to part ways. 🗞| https://t.co/tauzg9Bg11#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/4cruj6h2Or — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 7, 2023

Condell’s offence managed to score an average of 17.8 points per game this season in the Canadian Football League, better only than the 0-8 Edmonton Elks. The Cats ranked seventh in net offence (325.9 yards per game), last in rushing yards per game (76.1) and last in pass efficiency with a rating of 70.4.

Hamilton managed only one first down on offence in the second half of their 27-14 loss at home against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

“He has been on our Ticats coaching staff for seven seasons and has been part of four Eastern Division Championship teams,” added Steinauer. “No doubt, Tommy has played a key role in the organization’s development of excellence. We thank him and his family for their great contributions and wish them well in the future.”

Milanovich has spent 11 of his 20 years of coaching football in the CFL, including stops in Toronto where he won the Grey Cup and was named coach of the year as a rookie head coach in 2012. The three-time Grey Cup champion has also coached in Calgary (2003) and Montreal (2007-2011).

The 50-year-old Milanovich was a quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2019) and Indianapolis Colts ( 2021-2022) of the National Football League.