SFU splits with athletics director who oversaw scrapping of football program

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Simon Fraser University has parted ways with the director of its athletics program.

The school, and athletics and recreation director Theresa Hanson “have come to mutual agreement that the time is right for a change in direction,” it said in a media release Wednesday.

Hanson presided over the university’s controversial decision to scrap SFU’s football program earlier this year.

0:28 Injunction denied to have SFU football program reinstated

Wednesday’s release did not give a reason for the departure, but lauded Hanson’s “commendable integrity, professionalism and loyalty.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Over her tenure she guided SFU’s athletics and recreation programs through unprecedented growth with the primary focus of enhancing the student and student-athlete experience. ”

Hanson had led the athletics program since 2015, and SFU said she oversaw the addition of the school’s first stadium and process to choose a new team name, while boosting fundraising and spearheading an apparel deal with Nike.

Details on next steps and the appointment of an interim athletics director “will be shared as soon as possible,” the school said.

5:13 SFU alumni and sports hall of famers protest football program cancellation

SFU announced on April 4 that it was discontinuing its football program, citing a decision by the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Texas-based Lone Star Conference not to renew its affiliation with the school after the 2023 season.

SFU is the only Canadian university to play in the U.S.-based NCAA.

Story continues below advertisement

The move led to major backlash from SFU alumni and supporters, including a legal challenge of the decision alleging breach of contract with players over scholarship obligations.

In May, the B.C. Supreme Court denied an injunction application by the players aimed at stopping the program’s cancellation.

2:15 SFU Hockey continues to pursue NCAA dream

Earlier this year, the school said it was bringing in a special advisor to look opportunities for a “sustainable” future for the program, but there was no longer a path forward for it to play in the NCAA.

It said the school was looking at options to play with other Canadian programs and that the advisor would meet with students, athletes and staff to make recommendations about the future of football at the school.

It said SFU was supporting athletes who wish to stay with the university and those who want to switch schools to keep playing.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, the advisor submitted an interim report rejecting a proposal by football alumni to play some exhibition or scrimmage games this fall, citing logistical and safety reasons.

The advisor is slated to submit their full report, with details about the future of the program in 2024 and beyond, in September.

More to come…