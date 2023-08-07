Edmonton police believe released violent sexual offender will recommit

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are warning the public about a violent sexual offender who has been released back into the public.

On Monday morning, police issued the warning about 49-year-old Michael Cardinal, a convicted violent sexual offender who they believe will commit another violent offence now that he is back in the community.

“Cardinal is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offenses,” police said in a news release. “Cardinal has victimized a number of females ages 15 years to 82 years in a sexual manner.”

He will be living in Edmonton when he is released from jail and will be subject to court orders and conditions. He will be managed by EPS behavioural assessment unit.

Cardinal’s court-ordered conditions include:

Story continues below advertisement

living at a residence approved by his supervisor and not changing address until receiving written approval from his supervisor

abiding by a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew

refraining from alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances

This is not the first time Edmonton police have warned the public of Cardinal’s release from prison. In June 2019, police also said they believed he would recommit and they were seeking a recognizance order.

“Cardinal has a history of robbery, spousal violence, sexual assaults (including strangers, family members, senior citizens and young or underage females) and indecent acts,” police said four years ago.

Police say anyone who knows of potential breaches of his conditions can contact EPS at 780-423-4567.