OPP seek antique safe, rare coins stolen from business south of Peterborough

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of an antique safe and rare, valuable coins from a business south of the city.

According to police, on Aug. 1 officers responded to call from a business owner in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township advising that his business had been broken into sometime overnight.

An antique Italian-made safe along with Spanish silver coins dated from the 1700s, British silver coins dated from the 1800s and a silver necklace were reported stolen.

The value of the theft is nearly $10,000, police said.

“Damage was done to an entranceway when the suspect(s) forced their way into the business,” OPP said Thursday. “No one was at the business when this occurred.”

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.