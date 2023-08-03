Cambridge man arrested after woman taken to hospital with stab wounds

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was left with serious injuries after being stabbed at a home in Cambridge on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Franklin Boulevard and Robson Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. after a stabbing had been reported.

Officers found a 25-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. She was then taken to hospital for treatment of her serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers soon discovered that the man also attempted to stab another person at the home as well, according to police.

The officers then found the suspect outside of the home before he attempted to run away.

Police say they took him into custody in part with the use of a conducted energy weapon.

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with an undertaking.