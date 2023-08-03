Menu

Crime

Cambridge man arrested after woman taken to hospital with stab wounds

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 10:20 am
Officers found a 25-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds at a home near Franklin Boulevard and Robson Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Officers found a 25-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds at a home near Franklin Boulevard and Robson Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Regional Police
A woman was left with serious injuries after being stabbed at a home in Cambridge on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Franklin Boulevard and Robson Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. after a stabbing had been reported.

Officers found a 25-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. She was then taken to hospital for treatment of her serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers soon discovered that the man also attempted to stab another person at the home as well, according to police.

The officers then found the suspect outside of the home before he attempted to run away.

Police say they took him into custody in part with the use of a conducted energy weapon.

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge stabbingFranklin Boulevard cambridgeRobson Avenue Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

