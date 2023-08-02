Maple Ridge sees 2nd early morning shooting in as many days

RCMP say no one was hurt after someone opened fire at a home in Maple Ridge early Wednesday morning.
In a media release, Ridge Meadows said they were called to the 12000 block of Garden Street around 2:15 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired.
Police did not announce any arrests.
The shooting comes a day after Mounties responded to another shots fired call in Maple Ridge. That shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near 224 Street and Dewdny Trunk Road and injured a 40-year-old man.
RCMP said they didn’t have evidence linking the two incidents, but were not ruling out a connection.
“Incidents of gun violence are taken very seriously by the Ridge Meadows RCMP,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner said in the release.
“With two shots fired incidents in two days, we remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety in our community.”
Anyone who witnessed the gunfire or has video recorded in the areas of Brown Avenue, Garden Street and 223 Street from 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on August 2 is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.
