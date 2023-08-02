Capilano University support workers ratify 3-year deal, ending strike

Send this page to someone via email

Unionized support workers at British Columbia’s Capilano University have ratified a new collective agreement, drawing a protracted labour dispute at the school to a close.

The three-year deal applies to about 350 inside workers with MoveUp Local 378, and expires June 30, 2025

It includes a 3.25 per cent wage hike this year plus a flat increase of $0.25. That will be followed by a 5.5 per cent increase with a potential cost of living increase up to 6.75 per cent in year two and a two per cent increase in year three with a potential cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 3 per cent.

Other elements of the deal include a $300 wellness spending account, Indigenous cultural leave, an expanded definition of bereavement leave and new funding for the staff innovation fund.

Terms of the deal released by the university Wednesday do not appear to include contract language around remote work, which was a key sticking point in negotiations.

CapU’s inside workers started job action in May, and escalated to a full strike on June 6 when faculty joined the picket line in solidarity, shuttering classes.

While faculty went back to work in late June, the strike continued to cause disruptions into July, including access to on-campus child care.