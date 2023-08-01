IHIT releases suspect vehicle photo in fatal Richmond, B.C. shooting

Homicide investigators have identified a suspect vehicle related to what’s being described as a gangland slaying in Richmond, B.C., last week.
Ravinder Samra, 36, was shot dead around 5:45 p.m. on July 27 in the 8000-block of Milner Road. Police found a torched vehicle a few blocks away shortly afterward.
On Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released photos of a black 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked on the 8100-block of Milner Road in the hours leading up to the killing.
“Investigators have learned that multiple pedestrians were walking on Minler Road in the time leading up to the homicide,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.
“We’re asking anyone who was walking on Minler Road on the afternoon of July 27, 2023, who has yet to speak with police, to contact IHIT immediately.”
Samra was the subject of two public warnings from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) in the years before his death as someone who posed “a significant threat” to the public due to their involvement in the ongoing gang conflict.
He survived an allegedly gang-related shooting in 2015, and his bother Amanpreet Samra was gunned down in South Vancouver earlier this year.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with video recorded on Milner Road on July 27 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. or in the area of the 2000-block of Blundell Road from July 27, 2023 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
- Lori Vallow Daybell, mom who killed her kids, handed 3 life sentences, no parole
- Murder charge dropped in case of Milton, Ont., man accused of killing armed intruder
- All governments must hold Calgary Stampede accountable after sex abuse settlement: MP
- Petition by B.C. Sikhs calls for federal probe into Gurdwara leader’s killing
Comments