Alberta politicians making final pandemic decisions – instead of Hinshaw — violated Health Act: judge

A decision posted by Justice B.E. Romaine on July 31 found that Alberta cabinet and government committees making final decisions about orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr. Deena Hinshaw herself, violated the Public Health Act.

“The Public Health Act requires that decisions with respect to public health orders must be made by the CMOH, or her statutorily authorized delegate,” the decision reads.

“The final decisions implemented by the impugned orders in this case were made by the cabinet of the government of Alberta or by committees of cabinet. While the CMOH made recommendations and implemented the decisions of the cabinet and committees through the impugned orders, she deferred the final decision making to cabinet.

“Although, Dr. Hinshaw was maligned during the pandemic and afterwards as the symbol of the restrictions, she was not in fact the final decision-maker,” Romaine wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“The delegation of her final decision-making authority to cabinet is not permitted by Section 29 of the Public Health Act.”

However, the judge determined that if those pandemic-related orders were “validly enacted by the CMOH,” they would not have been unconstitutional.

2:13 Premier condemns large gathering at weekend rodeo as Alberta sees record number of COVID-19 cases

Several plaintiffs claimed their Charter rights were infringed upon by the public health orders during the pandemic, including the restrictions on indoor gatherings, quarantine requirements, business closures and mask requirements. They began court action in 2020.

“While they may have infringed certain of the applicants’ rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, being Schedule B to the Canada Act 1982 (UK), 1982, c 11 and the Alberta Bill of Rights, RSA 2000, c A-14, these limitations were amply and demonstrably justified as reasonable limits in a free and democratic society pursuant to Section 1 of the Charter and that they were enacted pursuant to a valid legislative purpose,” the judge found.

Story continues below advertisement

In Romaine’s conclusion, she determined that: “at all times when the impugned orders were in force, there existed a pressing and substantial legislative objective. If, as Grasser J suggests, the rights are subject to the same balancing act that would be conducted pursuant to the Oakes test, the restrictions would be found to be justifiable.”

1:51 COVID-19: City of Calgary investigates some gyms while other turn to online streaming

In her decision, the judge pointed out that the Public Health Act definition of a public health emergency includes “an epidemic or pandemic disease … that poses a significant risk to the public health.”

A public health emergency gives the CMOH powers to “do any or all of the following: (i) take whatever steps the medical officer of health considers necessary (A) to suppress the disease in those who may already have been infected with it, (B) to protect those who have not already been exposed to the disease, (C) to break the chain of transmission and prevent spread of the disease, and (D) to remove the source of infection; (ii) where the medical officer of health determines that a person or class of persons engaging in the following activities could transmit an infectious agent, prohibit the person or class of persons from engaging in the activity by order, for any period and subject to any conditions that the medical officer of health considers appropriate: (A) attending a school; (B) engaging in the occupation of the person or the class of persons, subject to subsection (2.01); (C) having contact with any persons or any class of persons.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 Smith to not permit any further masking mandates of school children

In one part, the judge’s 90-page decision found that removing the mask mandate in Alberta schools was a decision of politicians rather than the CMOH.

“While involvement of elected officials in these important decisions may be desirable and even necessary, this involvement should have been structured in such a way as to mitigate the risk of political priorities interfering with the informed and well-qualified judgment of the CMOH, as provided in the Public Health Act, without ignoring the underlying public interest,” Romaine wrote in her conclusion.

“In conclusion, I declare that the impugned orders were ultra vires of the Public Health Act because they were based on an interpretation of the Public Health Act that gave final decision-making authority over public health orders to elected officials.”

Ultra vires is a Latin term that means “beyond the powers” or “exceed the scope.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.