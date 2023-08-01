14 First Nations receive $37 million after federal minister settles treaty salaries claims

Send this page to someone via email

Chiefs from across 14 First Nations as well as federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree came together in Saskatoon on Tuesday to settle Treaty Salaries Specific Claims, with over $37 million going to the First Nations.

The government of Canada said these claims came from the withholding of treaty annuity and salary payments that were owed to chiefs between 1885 and 1951.

“The resolutions of these claims is an important step in renewing relationships with First Nations. For far too long, Canada has withheld treaty annuities and salary payments that were rightfully owed to your communities. As a country, it’s our duty to acknowledge and address these historic wrongs and move forward, together,” Anandasangaree said.

Chief Delbert Wapass from Thunderchild First Nation said they held a pipe ceremony before the event.

“We could not talk about treaty, we could not talk about things that are spiritual without having a pipe ceremony,” Wapass said.

Each chief took the time to speak at the event. Here are a few of those highlights.

Chief Edwin Ananas of Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation said there are many more claims that need to be reconciled.

Frog Lake First Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais also talked about the other claims, as well as other problems that they are still seeing on First Nations land.

“With all that’s happening with First Nations, before COVID-19 there was the meth pandemic and that’s what we’re dealing with — the suicides, the hopelessness of the people. So I’m hoping that you’ve brought the keys to hope for our people,” Desjarlais said.

Chief Trevor John from Kehewin Cree Nation said things are changing and doors are opening for First Nations.

Lucky Man First Nation Chief Crystal Okemow said there has been damage, cultural interference and traditional disruption that has happened to their First Nation, and they are still feeling the effects.

Chief Tanya Aguilar-Antiman from Mosquito, Grizzly Bear’s Head, Lean Man First Nation said First Nations working together can lead to success.

She said focuses on language, mental health, governance and infrastructure, economic investments and resource revenue sharing are needed, and that she looks forward to working with the federal minister.

Anandasangaree said what happened over the last 155 years can’t be undone overnight, but he said they are changing the trajectory.

“I want to learn from you and I want to share in your pain. But I also want to share in your optimism, and I want you to be optimistic that we are on the right path.”

He said this is about making sure that the lives of future generations are better equipped than past generations.