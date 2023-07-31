Menu

Traffic

Fatal crash closes major Vancouver intersection Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 11:55 am
The scene of a fatal crash in Vancouver Monday morning. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal crash in Vancouver Monday morning. Safeeya Pirani / Global News
Vancouver police have a large area on Main Street closed as they are investigating a serious crash overnight.

Police have confirmed to Global News the crash was fatal and multiple people have been taken to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Main Street, which is still closed in both directions from East 11 Avenue to East 13 Avenue.

Eastbound on East 12th Avenue is closed from Main Street to Sophia Street.

Westbound on East 12th Avenue remains open to traffic at this time.

No other details are being released at this time.

More to come.

