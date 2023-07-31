Woman injured in shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a woman was injured in a shooting in the city’s east end on Monday morning.
Police said the shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Eastmount and Cambridge avenues, near the Don Valley Parkway and Bloor Street.
A female victim was found with a gunshot wound, police said.
Paramedics told Global News they took a woman in her 50s to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police released a suspect description. Officers are looking for a male with short black hair, wearing all-black clothing and he was riding an e-bike with flat tires at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.
