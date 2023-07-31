Menu

Fire

Hamilton police send arson unit to investigate late night barn fire in Flamborough

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 9:16 am
Fire officials say several units were called out to a blaze at Highway 6 and Millgrove Side Road after 11 p.m. on July 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire officials say several units were called out to a blaze at Highway 6 and Millgrove Side Road after 11 p.m. on July 30, 2023. Global News
A blaze in Flamborough, Ont., is being characterized as ‘”suspicious” after firefighters spent late Sunday and early Monday battling flames in a barn.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the incident that started around 11 p.m. at a property just off of Highway 6 near Millgrove Side Road.

Firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby house on the property.

Both the barn and home were vacant at the time and nobody was hurt. Damage is estimated to be around $150,000.

Hamilton police said the arson unit was at the scene on Monday morning.

“Officers entered the building to ensure there were no occupants and located what they believe to be an accelerant,” Const. Indy Bharaj explained.

The blaze closed Millgrove between Concession 6 East and Concession 6 West overnight, according to Bharaj.

Roads reopened early Monday.

