Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No one injured after fire at Hamilton bread factory

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 31, 2023 7:29 am
A fire broke out at a Hamilton bread factory on Sunday afternoon, causing more than $200,000 in damage. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a Hamilton bread factory on Sunday afternoon, causing more than $200,000 in damage. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a Hamilton bread factory.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Bimbo Canada on Nebo Road just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, with heavy smoke visible even before they arrived at the factory.

Crews rushed into the building and found that a motor that was part of a larger manufacturing process was on fire.

“Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and isolate the power to the machinery,” wrote Trevor Haalstra, assistant deputy chief for the Hamilton Fire Department, in an email to Global News.

Trending Now

Everyone inside the factory was able to escape uninjured.

Fire officials said that they’re working to identify the cause and that the fire caused more than $200,000 in damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton public health was also called in to assess the scene.

More on Canada
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton FireCanada Breadnebo roadbimbo canadabimbo canada firebread factory firehamilton bread factoryhamilton bread factory fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices