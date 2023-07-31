No one injured after fire at Hamilton bread factory

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a Hamilton bread factory.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Bimbo Canada on Nebo Road just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, with heavy smoke visible even before they arrived at the factory.

Crews rushed into the building and found that a motor that was part of a larger manufacturing process was on fire.

“Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and isolate the power to the machinery,” wrote Trevor Haalstra, assistant deputy chief for the Hamilton Fire Department, in an email to Global News.

Everyone inside the factory was able to escape uninjured.

Fire officials said that they’re working to identify the cause and that the fire caused more than $200,000 in damage.

Hamilton public health was also called in to assess the scene.