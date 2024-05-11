More than half of working moms worry about losing job flexibility. Why?

Mother’s Day is Sunday and as people come to celebrate them, a new survey says more than half of working Canadian moms say they are worried about what 2024 may bring, specifically in terms of the time they split between work and family.

The survey by business consulting firm Robert Half showed 68 per cent of working mothers were worried about losing flexibility in their jobs this year.

Tara Parry, a director of permanent services with Robert Half Talent Solutions and mother of two, told Global News that having flexibility gives her a sense of trust from her company that she can do what she needs to to “get the job done,” while also being a good mom like going to sports games.

She notes the COVID-19 pandemic helped bring some of the flexibility for working mothers, being able to spend time with their children at home while still getting their work done, but that’s beginning to change as some companies look to bring people back in the office.

“It’s so critical to have that flexibility as a working mother and I think if it was taken away from me right now, I’d have to go find another option,” she said.

The survey found 53 per cent of mothers who responded report feeling “stuck,” and executive leadership coach and founder of Gallant Leader Institute Carrie Gallant said it’s due to a conflict.

“They’re feeling stuck because they’re wanting to stay and keep much of that, the benefits and the gift part of it going forward and (yet are) seeing many employers pressuring employees to come back into the office,” Gallant told Global News.

She said a conversation needs to be had between employers and employees to find out what works for both groups to “be successful here together.”

Flexibility is not the only factor at hand, however, with 32 per cent saying they are hoping for a promotion this year.

The issue, Climie notes, is some may feel they don’t want to cause friction in asking for a change as they may be concerned that asking could impact their job.

Climie said that while that hesitation is understandable, it doesn’t mean you can’t ask for what you want and pay increases are one part of an “employer-employee relations” and showing the value you add.

“Sometimes it’s direct revenue impact, profitability, managing massive teams, reflecting that back and then kind of walking through … the ask that you’re asking for is completely appropriate in that context,” she said.

Though there may be concern over losing flexibility at the job or feeling stuck because they don’t want to lose that, Parry said working and parenting can be a “daily battle” trying to do a good job while also feeling committed to their children.

If you’re finding your job dragging you down, though, Parry said it may not hurt to look what’s out there.

“Figure out if it’s something that’s solvable where you’re at or if it is actually time to go,” Parry said. “Kick some tires and see what else is out there.”