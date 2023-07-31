Search continues for Hamilton teen who disappeared into Lake Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say there’s still no sign of a teenage boy who went missing in the waters of Lake Ontario over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, a police spokesperson said “emergency partners” were still searching for the 14-year-old who is believed to have gone missing into rough waters near Woodland Avenue and Beach Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a group of youths were in an inflatable raft on the lake when the teen went under the water.

The search team includes Hamilton police, fire, OPP, a Hamilton Beach Rescue Unit and the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary teams from Oakville and Hamilton joined the search on Saturday along with an OPP helicopter and other search aircraft from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at CFB Trenton.