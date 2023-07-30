B.C. teen wins scholarship to compete in Formula 4 competition in Europe

Send this page to someone via email

Dylan Ulinder doesn’t even have his full B.C. driver’s license yet, but his success on the racetrack has earned him a spot in a prestigious international competition.

The 17-year-old, grade 12 student is headed to France after winning a winning a scholarship from Road to Racing which aims to provide financial support to young Canadian drivers.

We caught up with Dylan, taking a Formula 4 class car for a spin on the track, a major upgrade from go-karting.

“It’s a completely new way to drive, definitely nerve racking,” Ulinder told Global News.

Formula 4 is a category of open-wheel racing for junior racers.

He’s been racing for years with his father, who serves as a one-man pit crew for the young racer.

“He didn’t tighten the nuts and the wheel fell off in turn nine of our qualifying session. Not ideal,” Ulinder added.

“He just came walking around the corner saying dad this didn’t help much,” Dylan’s father Aaron Ulinder joked.

But that minor speedbump didn’t take away from the acceleration of his skills on the track.

Dylan is now hitting speeds in excess of 260 km/h in the FEED racing series.

The winner gets a full-time ride next year in Europe. It’s huge exposure for a young talent who has been routinely on the podium in his three years of racing.

His father Aaron used to race in his younger years. But never posted results like his son.

“I think every race Dad is living vicariously through their son. I wish I could be doing this. I wish I had the skill.”

But he’s very proud of his son and is excited for what could come next.

“If he can demonstrate he has the skill to compete at a Global level, he may very well get a seat somewhere else,” Ulinder shared.

Dylan is hopeful his trip to France is just the beginning.

“Everyone wants to make it all the way. I’m just hoping I can get a ride for next year or years to come.”