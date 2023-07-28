Police ID man shot dead in Richmond, call slaying gang-related

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the man killed in Richmond, B.C., Thursday in a “targeted shooting associated to the B.C. gang conflict” as 36-year-old Ravinder Samra.

Samra was gunned down in the 8000-block of Milner Road around 5:45 p.m. Paramedics tried to revive him but he died at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, Richmond RCMP found a torched vehicle a few blocks away in the 12000-block of Blundell Road. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still working to confirm if the two events are related.

2:15 Police investigators take ‘aggressive approach’ identifying known Metro Vancouver gangsters

On Friday, police said they were trying to develop a timeline of Samra’s activities in the days leading up to his death.

Story continues below advertisement

Samra was included in public warnings by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) in 2021 and 2022.

The provincial gang unit said he was among 11 men who posed “a significant threat” to the public due to their involvement in the ongoing gang conflict.

“Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk,” the CFSEU said in 2022.

Samra’s 28-year-old brother Amanpreet Samra, who was also on the list, was shot and killed in May in South Vancouver.

1:44 RCMP address parent warning on youth gang risks in Greater Victoria

Court records showed five pages of files in Ravinder Samra’s name dating back to 2005, with a variety of convictions including break and enter, theft, assault with a weapon, violating conditions and drug possession.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2015, he survived another shooting described as gang-related but refused to cooperate with police.

Police are seeking witnesses and video from the 8000-block of Milner Road on Thursday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and in the area of the 12000-block of Blundell Road between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m..

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.