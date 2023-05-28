28-year-old man killed in South Vancouver gang shooting: VPD

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in South Vancouver.

Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Fraser Street, near South East Marine Drive.

Video from the scene shows a body under a white and grey tarp being taken away in a van, Sunday morning.

Late Sunday afternoon, Vancouver police said a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Early work has investigators believing the homicide is related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

View image in full screen A Vancouver police officer was seen inspecting a truck at the shooting scene. Global News

Police investigators were seen at the taped-off portion of Fraser Street, near the Fraserview Banquet Hall.

Numerous yellow evidence cones were laid out on the pavement beside a large white tent.

Global News talked to a few people in the area on Sunday.

Staff who work at the nearby Fraser Banquet Hall, who did not want to be identified, said when the shooting took place there was a wedding celebration ongoing inside.

A passerby who saw the heavy police presence just after the shooting stopped his car around 1:30 a.m. to check out the scene.

“(I saw) a lot of people standing around, a lot of screaming and shouting. There were about 40 police cars, everywhere,” Randy Laflur said.

“People were crying and shouting. There were wedding guests around.”

A nearby resident also said she walks her dog in the area every night.

“I believed this area was very safe, but with this news, I am not sure now,” Edna Umel said.