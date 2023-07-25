Men pulled gun, assaulted worker in attempted Port Moody robbery: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Moody, B.C., are looking for two men accused of trying to rob a business in the community’s Newport Village.

In a media release, police said they were called around 10 a.m. after the suspect targeted a business in the 200 block of Newport Drive.

During the attempted robbery, the men brandished a gun and assaulted a female employee, according to police.

The worker wasn’t seriously hurt, and the suspects failed to get any cash or goods, police said.

“This incident occurred in broad daylight and is very concerning for a safe community like Port Moody,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in the release.

Police said the suspects fled westbound on Newport Drive in a dark-grey SUV with its licence plate obstructed.

Police are looking for two men in their early 20s with slim builds. Both men were wearing dark clothes and surgical masks.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact Port Moody Police or Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.