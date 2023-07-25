Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Men pulled gun, assaulted worker in attempted Port Moody robbery: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 7:00 pm
Police in Port Moody are looking for these two men who allegedly pulled a gun and assaulted a worker in an attempted robbery Tuesday morning.
Police in Port Moody are looking for these two men who allegedly pulled a gun and assaulted a worker in an attempted robbery Tuesday morning. Port Moody police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Port Moody, B.C., are looking for two men accused of trying to rob a business in the community’s Newport Village.

In a media release, police said they were called around 10 a.m. after the suspect targeted a business in the 200 block of Newport Drive.

During the attempted robbery, the men brandished a gun and assaulted a female employee, according to police.

The worker wasn’t seriously hurt, and the suspects failed to get any cash or goods, police said.

“This incident occurred in broad daylight and is very concerning for a safe community like Port Moody,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in the release.

Click to play video: 'Kidnapping charges laid against 5 accused of snatching man from Port Moody gym'
Kidnapping charges laid against 5 accused of snatching man from Port Moody gym

Police said the suspects fled westbound on Newport Drive in a dark-grey SUV with its licence plate obstructed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police are looking for two men in their early 20s with slim builds. Both men were wearing dark clothes and surgical masks.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact Port Moody Police or Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

More on Crime
CrimePort MoodyAttempted RobberyPort Moody policemetro vancouver crimePort Moody crimerobbery attemptport moody attempted robberyport moody robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices